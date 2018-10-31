 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 31 October 2018

UN delegation to assess humanitarian situation in South Kordofan

October 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) besides the Swedish Ambassador to Khartoum would visit South Kordofan on Monday to assess the humanitarian situation.

JPEG - 38.8 kb
Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in South Kordofan Khidir Hussein said the delegation includes WFP country director in Sudan Matthew Hollingworth, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Sudan and the Swedish Ambassador to Khartoum Hans Henric Lundquist.

The Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Hussein on Tuesday as saying the delegation aims to assess the humanitarian work and aid groups in the state.

He pointed out that the delegation would visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) projects including the water stations and food projects.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Last month, HAC in South Kordofan said 74,000 IDPs have returned to their original villages in the state during the previous period.

Also, Sudan last month agreed to UN initiative to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians in the rebel-controlled areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

