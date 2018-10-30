 
 
 
Sudanese, U.S. universities sign cooperation agreements

October 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Several Sudanese and United States universities on Monday have signed a number of academic, training, research and student exchange agreements.

A general view taken on June 13, 2012 shows the campus of the Sudanese capital’s Khartoum University,(AFP Photo/Simon Martelli)

The first university forum between Sudan and the U.S. has concluded its sessions on Monday evening in Khartoum.

The three-day forum was organized by Sudan’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in coordination with the Institute of International Education (IIE) in Washington.

Sixty professors representing a number of U.S. universities including Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Indiana State University, University of Indianapolis and University of California, Berkeley have participated in the forum.

During the forum, universities from both sides signed several agreements to conduct research on a number of areas including agriculture, health, energy, social sciences and archaeology.

The forum also discussed a number of issues including the comparative advantage of Sudanese universities and the possibility of benefiting from them in research and scientific fields as well as ways to develop alternative sources to fund university programmes and projects.

In October 2017, a delegation of experts from IIE visited Khartoum to assess Sudan’s higher education institutions to build partnerships with its counterparts in the United States.

Established in 1919, the IIE is a nonprofit organization which focuses on international student exchange and aid, foreign affairs, and international peace and security.

It creates programs of study and training for students, educators and professionals from various sectors. Some of its most recognized programs include the flagship Fulbright Program and Gilman Scholarships.

Last year, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

(ST)

