SLM-AW says Sudanese army attacking their positions in Jebel Marra

October 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) accused the Sudanese army of launching attacks on its positions in Darfur’s mountainous area of Jebel Marra despite a three-month unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

Following torrential rains and landslides that killed at least 21 people in eastern Jebel Marra on 7 September, the SLM-AW declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities from 20 September to 18 December to allow humanitarian access to the affected civilians.

The SLA Commander Abdel Gadir Abdel Rahman Ibrahim aka (Gadora) said in a statement issued on Monday that "the Khartoum regime took advantage of this situation (the humanitarian truce) to commit several serious (human right) violations that began on 26/9/2018 until now".

Gadora further said that the government attacks included the areas of Koor, Gubbo, Touri, Borbasi, Jonglei, Fusou, Argda, Wira, Jedoua Kani and Berifga, where over 25 civilians were killed and farms were destroyed.

He said 15 people were killed in Rabkona and 10 others in Airri in the southern part of Jebel Marra. Also, he accused the Sudanese government militiamen of raping women in several areas including a 14-year girl in an area called Liba.

In his recent report covering the period from 11 June until 3 October 2018, the UN secretary general spoke about sporadic clashes between the two sides saying that government forces kept up pressure on SLA-AW in an effort to eliminate its remaining elements in the Jebel Marra.

The report also cited renewed clashes in Gubbo of southern Jebel Marra from 16 to 18 September where 16 government militiamen and 6 rebel fighters were killed. Displaced people who fled the fighting to Kass said 10 civilians had been killed.

"From 20 to 21 September, Sudanese Armed Forces reportedly attacked SLA-AW positions in Sabun Fag, Gur Lumbung, Kuilla and Amrain South Darfur, with three SLA-AW members killed and one injured," said the report.

Gadora said the Sudanese forces prepare to launch a large-scale offensive on their positions in Jebel Marra and vowed to deter attacks.

The SLM-AW refuse part of the peace process in Darfur. UNMAID head and joint chief mediator recently called on the UN Security Council for a "stem action" against al-Nur saying he "prefers belligerence and armed struggle to a cessation of hostilities and a political process.

UN reports from Darfur say the security situation has improved in the region except in Jebel Marra where the SLM fighters continue to clash with the government.

(ST)