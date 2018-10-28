South Sudanese opposition group sacks prominent member over alleged conspiracy

October 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The opposition South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) sacked one of its prominent member Malong Majok Yor accusing him of "harmful activities" and seditious conspiracy against the group.

Costello Garang Ring (ST Photo)

In a statement released on Saturday, SSPM leader Costello Garang Ring Lual announced the dismissal of Yor and saying he conspired with political enemies of the Movement on how to dilute its military strength with the subsequent act of taking it over.

Yor was behind the "Sabotage and unwarranted clandestine activities among SSPA High Command Members, which led to the recent misunderstanding between Chairman and Commander in Chief SSPM/A with his Chief of Staff," Costello said.

On 13 August, the SSPA Chief of Staff, General Agany Abdelbagi Akol announced the removal of SSPM Chairman Costello Garang Ring Lual who is also the Commander in Chief of the armed group.

But the two men reconciled three weeks later, after a mediation by, the father of Gen Akol who is also a Dinka tribal leader in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal region.

Costello said Yor continued to mastermind and coordinate plans between some high ranking SSPA officers and some "astray Juba elements who like him don’t seem to understand that a peace agreement has been concluded ".

Sources close the SSPM say the group leader actually was referring to some presidential advisers.

However, Costello said that Yor has given a chance to defend his behaviour in front of an investigation committee.

