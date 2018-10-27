SPLM-IO accuses south Sudanese army of new attacks

October 26, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s main opposition force SPLM-IO has accused government forces of resuming attacks on their positions in Yei River State a day after claims of attacks in Western Bahr el-Ghazal.

Lam Paul Gabriel

In a short statement, he released on Friday Lam Paul Gabriel said government troops launched an "offensive against the SPLA IO in Kendiri, Kajo-Keji County".

He added that the fighting started at about 7:20 AM of 26 October and vowed to give further details later.

The South Sudanese peace partners held several meetings on how to bring troops and uncontrolled elements from both sides to abide by the cessation of hostilities and to stop attacks on civilians as well.

But still, they continue to trade accusations of attacks and call on the ceasefire monitoring body to investigate the attacks.

Also, the delay in the implementation of the security arrangements, encourage local commanders to attack other positions before the cantonment and disengagement of troops and the deployment of IGAD military observers.

On Wednesday, Gabriel said the government forces attacked their position of Limuro in Yei River State, adding that civilians fled the area to refugees camps in Uganda.

The SPLM-IO official further accused the government army of attacking their position in Bazila and Baggri County of Western Bahr el-Ghazal. The soldiers according to Gabriel captured three civilians in Ngovendeko area after looting and burning houses.

