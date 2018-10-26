 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 26 October 2018

Sudan, Italy agree to enhance joint cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Osama Faisal (Photo SUNA)
October 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal and Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, have discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two ministers have met on the sidelines of the second Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference which has convened Thursday in the Italian Capital, Rome.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common concern besides the trade, economic, development, cultural and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Also, the two sides discussed the latest political developments pertaining to Sudan’s neighbouring countries as well as the Horn of Africa region.

For her part, Del Re has praised Sudan’s efforts to resolve regional issues under the auspices of the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

On the other hand, Faisal briefed the Italian minister on the recent developments in Sudan’s internal issues, pointing to the national dialogue and the 2020 presidential elections.

He also pointed to recent economic reform policies and the government’s efforts to overcome the economic hardships that had adversely impacted on the Sudanese people.

Last year, the third Sudanese-Italian economic and investment forum was held in Rome with the participation of 135 Italian companies.

Also, the Sudanese-Italian political consultations committee in July 2017 held its fourth meeting in Rome discussing joint cooperation in the various domains.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


This terror sponsor just got into the U.S. on a diplomatic passport 2018-10-26 12:10:30 Atta brings a résumé with the least appropriate background imaginable for a regime seeking to whitewash a record of corruption, repression, genocide, terrorism, and discrimination. By John (...)

Who are the South Sudan peace spoilers, how to prevent? 2018-10-26 05:17:24 By Clement Maring Samuel A working definition of spoilers “are either individual political actors or political groups that use violence or nonviolent means to destroy a peace process preferred by (...)

Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.