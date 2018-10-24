South Sudanese army commit atrocities in Wau : HRW

October 24, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudanese army killed and committed atrocities against civilians in the south and west of Wau from June to August despite the signing of the security arrangements, said Human Right Watch on Wednesday.
The right group was told by eyewitnesses that the government forces in Wau State attacked and shot civilians, burned, destroyed or looted homes, a church and two health centres. The attacks which started on 12 June took place in the rebel-held Wad Alel and areas south and southwest of Wau town.
“There may be a new peace deal in South Sudan, but government forces are committing new abuses against civilians,” said Jehanne Henry, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
“This is the latest chapter in a long history of violence and impunity that has uprooted and traumatized hundreds of thousands of people in this part of the country,” she further said.
According to the report, the South Sudanese army meant to retake several areas before the signing of the final peace agreement. However, the attacks continued after the signing of the revitalized pact until September after a short break by the end of August.
Human Rights Watch was not able to provide the civilian causalities from the attacks but based on the witnesses collected in June and July the group estimated at least eight were killed.
The group said it conducted 110 interviews between September 5 and 12 in Wau, including with 86 residents and people who fled recent fighting in areas outside Wau.
To read the full report please go to
https://www.hrw.org/news/2018/10/24/south-sudan-soldiers-attack-civilians-western-region
