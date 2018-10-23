Sudanese-German committee meets in Berlin

October 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-German joint political consultation committee has held its fifth meeting in Berlin on Monday.

The German foreign ministry in Berlin (Photo courtesy of the DPA)

The Sudanese side was headed by the director of international cooperation department at the Foreign Ministry Omer Siddig as the German side was chaired by the director of political relations at the Foreign Office, Philipp Ackerman.

During the meeting, the German side praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan, expressing Germany’s readiness to support these efforts.

The two sides also exchanged views on Germany’s role to support the transition from humanitarian aid to development in Darfur region particularly after assuming its position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council early next year.

The meeting further discussed Germany’s support for the withdrawal of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) from Darfur as well as facilitating the peace process in Sudan.

For his part, Ackerman pointed out that Sudan has become one of Germany’s most important partners in East Africa, saying that is why they added four more ministries to this meeting including the ministry of economics and energy and the ministry of economic and development cooperation.

He stressed their keenness to promote economic cooperation with Sudan through the private sectors in both countries.

At the end of the discussions, the Sudanese delegation met with Germany’s state foreign minister who hailed Sudan’s regional role and its importance as Germany’s partner in East Africa.

Germany had signed a strategic partnership agreement with the AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) by the end of 2014, allowing it to work with the Sudanese parties to facilitate a process aiming to bring peace and achieve democratic transformation in the east African country.

It is noteworthy that Sudan and Germany have forged a strategic partnership to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

In 2016, the German government earmarked €12 million for projects aimed at stemming illegal immigration of Africans across Sudan to Europe.

Also, the two countries in March 2016 signed a €51 million cooperation agreement for the implementation of development projects in the three states of eastern Sudan, and five states of Darfur.

(ST)