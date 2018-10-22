Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation

Press Release

21 October 2018

South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday. "Our role in this week’s releases was to first ensure that all detainees were handed over voluntarily and that they had the opportunity to confidentially share their concerns," said François Stamm, the head of ICRC in South Sudan.

Stamm, however, didn’t provide the details of the operation but said they transported the former detainees to different parts of the country when necessary and they examined the detainees’ health condition and make sure they are fit to travel.

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization welcomes this progress achieved with regards to Prisoners of Wars and detainees. The progress made on release of prisoners of war is impressive and we hope same progress can be made on release of political detainees.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, Executive Director said the release of the prisoners of war strongly have direct impact on nurturing of trust and confidence among the parties for availing political will for genuine implementation of the peace agreement. In honoring manner we are calling upon parties to do progress in releasing political detainees.

The demonstration of transparent by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the progress made on the release of prisoners of war was great. This made our past calls for ICRC to be keeping the public informed on the process of implementation of the peace agreement provision on release of prisoners of war and detainees. Although still we are asking for the disclosure of the names of the released prisoners of war as a strategy of reconciling their family members on the fate of their sons or daughters. Mr. Yakani stressed.

CEPO is urging he parties signatories to the revitalized agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan to promoted non-restrictive civic space for supporting the dissemination of the peace agreement. The recent interference of security with civil society process in Jongeli state is disturbing and it is unacceptable practice especially unlawful detaining civil society members.

Finally, CEPO is urging the members of the national pre-transitional committee during their first meeting to agree on clear mandate or their working Terms of Reference (TOR). We calling for TOR that help in promotion of political will, good faith, trust and confidence, transparency, accountability and commitment for timely action for genuine implementation of the peace agreement;