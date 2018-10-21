 
 
 
Sudan reintegrates 2258 ex-fighters in West Darfur: DDR

Security forces in the capital of south Darfur State Nyala on 5 July 2016 (ST Photo)

October 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission said 2258 fighters in West Darfur State have been integrated into the community.

The DDR commissioner Salah al-Tayeb said the total number of the demobilised in West Darfur State has reached 3,700 fighters, saying his commission has launched 37 projects to support peace and stability in the state.

He pointed out that these projects include police stations, schools, farming projects, water supply stations, rural courts, various livelihood projects and vocational training centres.

Al-Tayeb added he agreed with West Darfur governor to organize a visit to donors to inaugurate community stability projects at Morney and El-Geneina localities.

Earlier this year, the DDR said 8,000 from the armed groups, Sudanese army and the Popular Defence have been reintegrated in 2017.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

