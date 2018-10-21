 
 
 
NAS says SPLA-IO preparing to attack its position in South Sudan’s C. Equatoria

UNMISS military convoy escorting ceasefire monitors in Kajo-Keji on 16 January 2018 (UNMISS photo)
October 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka renewed its accusations against the SPLM In Opposition saying they prepare to attack their positions in the Central Equatoria region.

According to a statement released in the first hours of Sunday, the holdout group said that the SPLA-IO fighters are heading to its positions in Kajo­Keji, Lanya and Loka.

"According to NAS intelligence, there are two groups of SPLM/A-IO forces moving from Panyume, Morobo County to Kajo-Keji, Lanya and Loka aiming at attacking the positions of NAS forces," said NAS Spokesperson thSuba Samuel Manase.

Manase accused the SPLM/A leader Riek Machar of directing this operation and ordered to record video footage of the attacks for propaganda purposes.

Recently SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel accused NAS of attacking their position in Minyori and Logo of Yei River State.

"(On) 14/10/2018 the forces of NAS attacked the SPLA IO position in Minyori, Yei River State killing five civilians and injuring several others leading to the displacement of many civilians into Yei town and further into the bushes for safety. They also attacked our base in Logo killing 12 worshippers," Gabriel said.

For his part, Manase acknowledged the fighting but added their forces acted in self-defence and accused the SPLA-IO of attacking them.

NAS is not a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement but says committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

Manase warned that their forces are in high alert and would repulse the SPLA-Io fighters if attacked.

"We, therefore, call upon SPLM/A-IO leadership to reconsider or evaluate their decision, otherwise NAS reserves the ultimate right of self-defence," he said.

The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson was not available for comment on these claims.

(ST)

  • 21 October 08:20, by jubaone

    This is very unfortunate that mostly Equatorians in IO are fighting their fellow brethren in NAS. Those in IO should understand that Riak has already compromised federalism and there’s strictly no Equatorian agenda or interest in IO. Equatorians in IO should simply decamp to NAS or stay idle at best. In the end Nuers and jienges may be the same thing except their trademarks.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 09:07, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      There is something I cannot understand here. Each time there is accusation of attacks between NAS and SPLA-IO forces, civilians are the one reported killed. Do civilians fights along your sides or are they killed intentionally?

      repondre message

      • 21 October 09:22, by jubaone

        Rumbek
        Very good question. We have completely gone astray from war ethics our grandfathers had namely; you don’t kill women, kids, old people, physically and mentally handicapped. It was man-to-man. In SS, it’s a war of attrition, annihilation and humiliation. Why would a real man rape a defenseless woman or girl?. Our society is sick and that is why most kids from raped women turn to be idiots.

        repondre message

        • 21 October 09:29, by jubaone

          Rumbek
          In 10-20 yrs, we shall have a generation of bastardized grownups who don’t know their biological fathers. They have no family values and will turn to be rapists, sexual offenders and criminals. Even today, while most fathers are fighting, mothers are expected to raise boys to men. It can’t work. Boys become docile or real aggressive and abuse women.

          repondre message

          • 21 October 09:34, by jubaone

            Today over 90% of all SS families are led by single mothers. Fathers are either dead or live with other concubines and is preoccupied with producing kids he can’t feed nor educate. Our kids turn to become criminals and our girls to either harlots or prostitutes. Our family values have broken down. Prove that with your relatives or friends in SS or the diaspora. SS is fucked up.

            repondre message

            • 21 October 09:40, by jubaone

              Fugitive Malong is said to have over 40 wives of all ages and close to 100 children. Surely, he is not the most sexually potent jienge in town. Some of his younger wives must be getting their sexual satisfaction elsewhere. His boys now know, you can "own" women like cows. This is sad and somehow explains this raping spree among the nyors.

              repondre message

    • 21 October 09:13, by Joseph Canada

      Those Equatorian Trators in IO have no idea what hey are doing. Kill your brother then you will be killed at the end when your brother is gone.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



