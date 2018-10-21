

October 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka renewed its accusations against the SPLM In Opposition saying they prepare to attack their positions in the Central Equatoria region.

According to a statement released in the first hours of Sunday, the holdout group said that the SPLA-IO fighters are heading to its positions in Kajo­Keji, Lanya and Loka.

"According to NAS intelligence, there are two groups of SPLM/A-IO forces moving from Panyume, Morobo County to Kajo-Keji, Lanya and Loka aiming at attacking the positions of NAS forces," said NAS Spokesperson thSuba Samuel Manase.

Manase accused the SPLM/A leader Riek Machar of directing this operation and ordered to record video footage of the attacks for propaganda purposes.

Recently SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel accused NAS of attacking their position in Minyori and Logo of Yei River State.

"(On) 14/10/2018 the forces of NAS attacked the SPLA IO position in Minyori, Yei River State killing five civilians and injuring several others leading to the displacement of many civilians into Yei town and further into the bushes for safety. They also attacked our base in Logo killing 12 worshippers," Gabriel said.

For his part, Manase acknowledged the fighting but added their forces acted in self-defence and accused the SPLA-IO of attacking them.

NAS is not a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement but says committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

Manase warned that their forces are in high alert and would repulse the SPLA-Io fighters if attacked.

"We, therefore, call upon SPLM/A-IO leadership to reconsider or evaluate their decision, otherwise NAS reserves the ultimate right of self-defence," he said.

The SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson was not available for comment on these claims.

(ST)