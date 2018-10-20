President Kiir, Sudan’s FM discuss delays in peace implementation



October 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed discussed with President Salva Kiir the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement as some delays are worrying the other peace partners.

Dirdeiry was in Juba as a presidential envoy of President Omer al-Bashir, one of the grantors of the peace pact signed on 12 September 2018, said a statement released by the foreign ministry on Friday evening after his return to Khartoum.

"The meeting tackled ways to expedite the enforcement of the Implementation Matrix at this stage, and the need to do everything that would reflect the seriousness and political determination of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) and other parties to complete the establishment of the mechanisms and committees provided for in the Agreement," said the statement.

The peace partners from the opposition groups issued recently several statements to protest the delay in the formation of implementation committees and pointed out that the formed mechanisms did not yet meet.

Also, they showed concern over the political detainees and prisoners of war who are not yet released despite a presidential decree issued last September.

Sudan and Uganda played an important role to bring the parties to agree on the outstanding issues paving the way for the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

The statement did not say if some concretes measures are agreed in the meeting over the delays.

The meeting was attended by the Information Minister Michael Makuei and several presidential advisers.

The foreign ministry said the meeting discussed bilateral relations and the positive impact of the peace agreement on the political, economic and security relations between the two countries.

President Salva Kiir this week directed the governors of the states bordering Sudan to stop hindering the operationalization of the demilitarized b zone on the disputed border between the two countries.

