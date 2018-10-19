Egypt’s al-Sisi to visit Khartoum next week: ambassador



October 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi would arrive in Khartoum on 25 October to participate in the meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC), said Sudan’s Ambassador to Cairo, Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim

Abdel-Halim told the Khartoum-based Al-Youm Al-Tali newspaper on Thursday that a presidential summit between al-Sisi and President Omer al-Bashir would also be held during the visit.

He added the presidential summit will bring “good news” to the peoples of the two countries, describing the meeting as a very important event on the path of bilateral relations in terms of its timing and issues under discussion.

According to Abdel-Halim, the meeting would discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations on all aspects as well as regional issues of common concern.

He pointed out that a number of agreements and MOUs would be signed during the visit.

Last month, al-Bashir and al-Sisi agreed to develop an implementation matrix for the joint projects agreed between the two countries.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) in Beijing Sunday, Al-Bashir and al-Sisi said the implementation matrix would be approved in the ESHC meeting in Khartoum.

During a visit of al-Sisi to Khartoum last August, the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to enhance the security of the Red Sea and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)