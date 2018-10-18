 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 October 2018

Kiir instructs South Sudan police to welcome former rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir speaks at the headquarters of the army in Juba 9 August 2018 (Photo S. Sudan presidency
October 17, 20118 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has urged the South Sudan police service to be prepared to receive the combatants of the oppositions groups who would join them with the disarmament and integration process in line with the peace pact.

On Wednesday, President Kiir addressed the police officials in a meeting held at Freedom Hall in Juba with the framework of a peace sensitization campaign to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He ordered the officers to promote the culture of peace and tolerance among their forces and to deal with an esprit of peace and tolerance with the fighters of the opposition groups when they regain the country with the security arrangement framework.

During his speech, the President Salva Kiir Mayardit instructed the police forces officers and other regular forces to cultivate the spirit of tolerance and peace with members of the opposition forces upon arrival in Juba as brothers and sisters in the same homeland

"The police and regular forces leaders be at the forefront of the peace process in the country," said President Kiir.

The peace partners agreed to create a conducive environment in the country and to build trust among the armed forces from both sides as they will be unified during the transitional period.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior Michael Chiengjiek, Minister for National Security Isaac Obute Mamur, Information Minister Michael Makuei, Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Jemma Nunu Kumba, and Presidential advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak who also chaired the government negotiating team.

In line with the peace deal the Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration Commission shall be reconstituted within 30 days following the signing of the revitalized agreement.

Information Minister and leading member of the government negotiating team Michael Makuei briefed the meeting about the peace process and the efforts done by the government to reach it.

He emphasized that the government had to pay a high price to achieve pointing that President Salva Kiir accepted the appointment of five vice-presidents before to conclude the pact. He further the regular forces have to contribute in the process through tolerance and reconciliation with opposition members.

The minister also said the organized forces should be well trained and prepared for the transitional period and the electoral process which will intervene by the end of the peace deal implementation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 October 07:39, by Landlord

    This cowboy kiir is a real hypocrite. nothing to be trusted from him. he has a hidden agenda of meeting held at his home on 22 Aug 2018 from 10:00pm to 4:00am. the world has known what he is planning day and night. just shut up.

    repondre message

    • 18 October 07:47, by Malakal county Simon

      When peace has signed does not need an instructions.... Whoever takes the law into their hands, must face justice!! No need for needless instructions!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)

Ethiopia’s PM should review policies 2018-10-14 20:42:05 Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed needs to change course in some of the policies he introduced in Ethiopia before history that brought him to leadership repeat itself. By Lul Gatkuoth (...)

Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.