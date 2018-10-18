Kiir instructs South Sudan police to welcome former rebels



October 17, 20118 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has urged the South Sudan police service to be prepared to receive the combatants of the oppositions groups who would join them with the disarmament and integration process in line with the peace pact.

On Wednesday, President Kiir addressed the police officials in a meeting held at Freedom Hall in Juba with the framework of a peace sensitization campaign to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He ordered the officers to promote the culture of peace and tolerance among their forces and to deal with an esprit of peace and tolerance with the fighters of the opposition groups when they regain the country with the security arrangement framework.

During his speech, the President Salva Kiir Mayardit instructed the police forces officers and other regular forces to cultivate the spirit of tolerance and peace with members of the opposition forces upon arrival in Juba as brothers and sisters in the same homeland

"The police and regular forces leaders be at the forefront of the peace process in the country," said President Kiir.

The peace partners agreed to create a conducive environment in the country and to build trust among the armed forces from both sides as they will be unified during the transitional period.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior Michael Chiengjiek, Minister for National Security Isaac Obute Mamur, Information Minister Michael Makuei, Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Jemma Nunu Kumba, and Presidential advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak who also chaired the government negotiating team.

In line with the peace deal the Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration Commission shall be reconstituted within 30 days following the signing of the revitalized agreement.

Information Minister and leading member of the government negotiating team Michael Makuei briefed the meeting about the peace process and the efforts done by the government to reach it.

He emphasized that the government had to pay a high price to achieve pointing that President Salva Kiir accepted the appointment of five vice-presidents before to conclude the pact. He further the regular forces have to contribute in the process through tolerance and reconciliation with opposition members.

The minister also said the organized forces should be well trained and prepared for the transitional period and the electoral process which will intervene by the end of the peace deal implementation.

(ST)