President Kiir directs to activate border demilitarized zone with Sudan



October 16, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir directed the governors and tribal leaders of the states bordering neighbouring Sudan to implement the cooperation agreement particularly the operationalization of the buffer zone.

On Tuesday President Kiir held a meeting attended by his first deputy Taban Deng Gai with the governors, presidential advisers, defence and police senior officials as well as the tribal leaders of the border areas.

The South Sudanese presidential press unit said the president sought "answers on the status of the operationalization of the security arrangements agreed with the Republic of Sudan on the safe demilitarization of the buffer zone".

"While addressing the meeting, President Salva Kiir urged the state governors and paramount chiefs (in the areas) bordering the Safe Demilitarized Buffer Zone to work collectively with the national government to implement the security agreement reached between the two sisterly countries".

On 27 September 2012, the two countries signed a security agreement aiming to stop the flow of guns and supplies to the rebel groups across the border. The deal provides to establish a centreline and a buffer zone, which run 10 km along either side.

It was agreed by the parties that these security measures represent only the location of the separation line between the armed forces of the two States but it does affect the ongoing discussions on the border demarcation.

However, under the pressure of local leaders, South Sudan had stopped its participation in the joint border monitoring operation also suspended the marking of crossing points fearing that delimitation of the centreline, which passes through contested areas, may be seen as the final location of the boundary.

Recently, UN Security Council said it would downsize the international forces deployed in Abyei and involved in the operation if no progress is achieved until next November.

For his part, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai urged the State governors and paramount chiefs to support the national government in enhancing the working cooperation between the two countries. Also, he pointed that the opening of the six joint border corridors will boost trade between the two Countries.

Minister of Defence Kuol Manyang Juuk who signed the implementation matrix stressed the importance of implementing the security arrangements for the safety co-existence between the two Countries.

