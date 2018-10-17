 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 October 2018

Arman rejects criticisms of efforts for negotiated settlement in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance Sudan Call ’s foreign relations official, Yasir Arman, rejected criticism of opposition forces involved in the efforts for a comprehensive settlement saying ’it does not deserve to apologize to anyone."

JPEG - 15.7 kb
SPLM-N Yasir Arman (L) in a private discussion on the contentious issues with government chief negotiators Amin Hassan Omer (R) and Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid at the venue of the talks in Addis Ababa,on November 22, 2015 (ST Photo)

Sudanese opposition parties of the National Consensus Forces (NCF) have expressed strong reservations towards what they call "soft landing" in reference to a process brokered by the African Union for peace and reforms in Sudan, involving the government and the opposition groups of the Sudan Call.

"Peace should be the end of every war and the best way to solve Sudan’s current wars is through a comprehensive political settlement and a just peace," Arman wrote in an opinion article on Tuesday.

"The search for a comprehensive political settlement and a just peace does not worth apologizing to anyone, it is a strategic issue (...). The challenge we have always faced is how to avoid partial solutions."

He explained that the current division in the SPLM-North occurred due to their adherence to a comprehensive solution and not to limit the process to the Two Areas.

"During (15) round of negotiations and three informal meetings we stuck to the comprehensive solution," stressed the deputy chairperson of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

He further stressed that whoever questions the positions of the armed movements engaged in direct or regional contacts or through the African Union mediation and the international community is "unaware of the nature of the war and the nature of those movements and the interests of civilians in their regions"

The NCF forces and the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) recently escalated a campaign against the Sudan Call as the African Union chief mediator Thabo Mbeki proposed to review a peace roadmap signed in 2016.

The SCP and its allies also pointed out the "negative role" played by the armed groups saying resorting to violence enabled the regime to crack down the popular mobilization to overthrow the regime.
However, he called for the unity of purpose and the coordination of means to achieve change and democratic reforms in Sudan.

"The opposition is different in its political, social, geographical and cultural composition and uses different means. So it cannot be limited to follow one of the chiefdoms, but we need the flexibility to mobilize their energies and coordination among them," he said.

Arman also welcomed the announced return to Khartoum of the Sudan Call leader Sadiq al-Mahdi by the end of the year.

"He will return not only as head of the National Umma party but as the chairman of the Sudan Call," he said adding "His return must be welcomed by all the national forces and any action taken by the regime against him must be resisted."

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)

Ethiopia’s PM should review policies 2018-10-14 20:42:05 Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed needs to change course in some of the policies he introduced in Ethiopia before history that brought him to leadership repeat itself. By Lul Gatkuoth (...)

Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.