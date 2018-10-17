Arman rejects criticisms of efforts for negotiated settlement in Sudan

October 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance Sudan Call ’s foreign relations official, Yasir Arman, rejected criticism of opposition forces involved in the efforts for a comprehensive settlement saying ’it does not deserve to apologize to anyone."

SPLM-N Yasir Arman (L) in a private discussion on the contentious issues with government chief negotiators Amin Hassan Omer (R) and Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid at the venue of the talks in Addis Ababa,on November 22, 2015 (ST Photo)

Sudanese opposition parties of the National Consensus Forces (NCF) have expressed strong reservations towards what they call "soft landing" in reference to a process brokered by the African Union for peace and reforms in Sudan, involving the government and the opposition groups of the Sudan Call.

"Peace should be the end of every war and the best way to solve Sudan’s current wars is through a comprehensive political settlement and a just peace," Arman wrote in an opinion article on Tuesday.

"The search for a comprehensive political settlement and a just peace does not worth apologizing to anyone, it is a strategic issue (...). The challenge we have always faced is how to avoid partial solutions."

He explained that the current division in the SPLM-North occurred due to their adherence to a comprehensive solution and not to limit the process to the Two Areas.

"During (15) round of negotiations and three informal meetings we stuck to the comprehensive solution," stressed the deputy chairperson of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

He further stressed that whoever questions the positions of the armed movements engaged in direct or regional contacts or through the African Union mediation and the international community is "unaware of the nature of the war and the nature of those movements and the interests of civilians in their regions"

The NCF forces and the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) recently escalated a campaign against the Sudan Call as the African Union chief mediator Thabo Mbeki proposed to review a peace roadmap signed in 2016.

The SCP and its allies also pointed out the "negative role" played by the armed groups saying resorting to violence enabled the regime to crack down the popular mobilization to overthrow the regime.

However, he called for the unity of purpose and the coordination of means to achieve change and democratic reforms in Sudan.

"The opposition is different in its political, social, geographical and cultural composition and uses different means. So it cannot be limited to follow one of the chiefdoms, but we need the flexibility to mobilize their energies and coordination among them," he said.

Arman also welcomed the announced return to Khartoum of the Sudan Call leader Sadiq al-Mahdi by the end of the year.

"He will return not only as head of the National Umma party but as the chairman of the Sudan Call," he said adding "His return must be welcomed by all the national forces and any action taken by the regime against him must be resisted."

(ST)