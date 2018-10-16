Sudan can not give what it does not have

The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other failed states; a questionable phenomenon posing many unanswered questions that remaining seeking answers! On the other hand, the question is whether the African people expect and/or except Peace initiatives brokered by regimes such as the National Congress Party (NCP)in Sudan that continues Waging Wars of Attrition against Its Own Citizens and Fails Honouring Peace Accords it has signed with the Parties in Dispute?

Reviewing the recent literature on African conflicts, Africa has a history of producing mixed results on mediation efforts to end conflicts. Successes include Mozambique. Failures include Somalia and eastern Congo. The author ofMay 30, 2010 Nico Colombant indicates that he spoke with several Africa experts in the United States about lessons learned and what seems to have worked. The conclusion indicated that African Mediation Efforts Have Mixed Results.

The list of African countries going through the process of conflict mediation is long, from Madagascar in the south to Sudan in the east, Ivory Coast in the west, and others in between.

https://www.voanews.com/a/african-mediation-efforts-have-mixed-results-95278874/154664.html

There is a basic legal principle known in Latin as - Nemo dat quod non habet – indicating that a person who does not own property, especially a thief, cannot confer it on another except with the true owner’s authority.https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=nemo+dat+quod+non+habet.&oq=nemo+dat+quod+non+habet.&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l5.8374j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

This article comes against the backdrop of the recent news media outlet reports that the new Cabinet of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime is trying to find peace for the neighboring African countries while the former National Islamic Front (NIF) and its offspring the National Congress Party (NCP) regime continued Waging Wars of Attrition against Its Own Citizens and reneging and failing to honour Peace Accords it has signed with the Parties in Dispute and allowing Sudan to be in wars with its people in the Darfur region since 2003. It has been surfaced in the news that the regime’s new Foreign Minister Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed is currently on his way as of Monday 15th October 2018 to the Capital and largest city of the Central African Republic (CAR) Bangui and to N’Djamena the capital and largest city of the Republic of Chad, carrying messages from the National Congress Party (NCP) President Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir to his counterparts of the Chadian President Idriss Débyand the President of Central African Republic, Président de la République centrafricaine Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, which was read by Bag News, the visit comes within the framework of Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted by the African Union (AU). Furthermore, let us not forget the peace deal signed by the feuding groups of the Republic of South Sudan of President Salva Kiir Mayardit with the main rebel leader Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon in Khartoum in 2018 in Khartoum where the National Congress Party (NCP) President Omer Al Bashir has offered to host peace talks. Nevertheless, the peace accord targeted at the time has yet to be archived, given the South Sudan’s bitter rivals President Salwa Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar. The IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan as all of us know, things didn’t go as expected.

Now coming back to the topic which is the communal warfare that has been continuing since 2013 when the Central Africa Republic (CAR) has slipped into a sectarian conflict in which the Christian Anti-Balaka militias, the so-called "Silica" coalition, a political and military coalition with a Muslim majority, have been put to the fore. On April 10, 2014, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approved the deployment of an international peacekeeping force of 12,000 troops in the Central Africa Republic, shaken by a stifling sectarian crisis. The United Nations has deployed a 12,000-strong force to stabilize the country, which was able to emerge from a transitional phase and hold presidential elections in early 2016.

Thus, Omer al-Bashir and his ruling regime mimic the story of a doctor who tries to cure sick patients while he is sicker than the patient himself!

There are signs, however, that the "Sick Man of Africa", as Uganda was dubbed after a 20-year reign of terror by Milton Obote and Idi Amin, is well on the way to recovery.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/sick-man-of-africa-is-very-much-on-the-mend-1594060.htmlAt one time, Nigeria has also been given the label of “Sick Man of Africa"https://nationalinterest.org/article/the-sick-man-of-africa-3345?page=0%2C1

Now Sudan under the 30-year reign of the National Congress Party (NCP) will qualify the title of the failed state the "Sick Man of Africa", par excellence.http://www.gamji.com/article5000/NEWS5169.htm

According to the cyber journal Sudan Tribune that in Last September in a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the African Union integrated the Sudanese initiative to end the armed conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) between Muslim and Christian militias that continue to destabilize the country despite the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission.http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article66426

At this juncture, there is a question posing itself as to whether there exists not a single wise head of state in all the African continent who could help in solving the chronic internal conflicts in the sisterly countries other than Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who has been indicted for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide against the Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region and remains fugitive from the international justice? That is the 64 Dollar Question! In other words; is there not among the African leaders a person of reason? Isn’t there a wiser discerning individual among them to make peace initiatives other than the criminal bloke? The questions remain endless as to whether there is not in the club of African dictators even a single head of state who is unique among them has the wisdom and qualifications of the statesmanship and presents himself as a model of initiatives for peace, prosperity, justice and equality to be followed as a living model example to be cherished by others?TheKenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba has said you African people you allow your goats to be looked after by the hyenas who you elect and when the goats are consumed, you ask as if in a surprise; “how that has happened?”!Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba commonly referred to as Prof. PLO Lumumba gave speeches on Africa’s Worst Tragedy: Economic Disorientation – A Case of South Sudan and quoted as saying:” When I look at Africa, Many times, I ask myself, “What would happen if Mwalimu Julius Nyerere were to rise up and see what is happening?”Many times, I would ask myself, “What would happen if Kwame Nkruma and Patrice Lomumba were to rise up and see what is happening?”!https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/when-i-look-africaa-must-read-speech-patrick-loch-otieno-rashid-adam

Prof PLO Lumumba goes further with his speech: “There is a war going on there. But it is not on the front pages of our newspapers, because we did not even control our newspapers and the media. As I speak to you, the Central African Republic is at war. But we talk about it only mutedly. As I speak to you now, in South Sudan, the youngest nation in Africa, the Nuers have risen against the Dinka. As I speak to you now, Eritrea is unsettled. As I speak to you now, there is unease in Egypt and there is unease in Libya, in Niger it is no better, in Senegal in the Casamance.”The Cassamance conflict is an ongoing low-level conflict that has been waged between the Government of Senegal and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Cassamance since 1982.https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=Senegal+in+the+Cassamance&oq=Senegal+in+the+Cassamance&aqs=chrome..69i57j0.1901j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli the Italian diplomat, politician, historian, philosopher, humanist, writer, playwright and poet of the Renaissance period has been quoted as saying: ”Men are so imprudent that they take up a diet which, though it tastes sweet, is poisonous.”http://quotes.yourdictionary.com/author/quote/561430

The Situations of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party is similar to that of the Pharaoh that does not see himself naked until the little boy draws his attention!

Abraham Lincoln the American statesman and lawyer who served as the 16th President of the United States of America and led the United States through the American Civil War—its bloodiest war and perhaps its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865, has been quoted as saying: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time”. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/stephen_king_130778

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/