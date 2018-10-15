60 American professors to participate in a joint university forum in Khartoum

October 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sixty professors from United States universities will participate in the first forum between Sudan and American universities which would convene in Khartoum on 27 October.

A general view taken on June 13, 2012 shows the campus of the Sudanese capital’s Khartoum University,(AFP Photo/Simon Martelli)

The three-day forum is the first of its kind and is organized by Sudan’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in coordination with the Institute of International Education (IIE) in Washington.

Representatives from a number of U.S. universities including Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Indiana State University, University of Indianapolis and University of California, Berkeley will participate in the forum.

Minister of Higher Education Al-Sadiq al-Hadi has earlier said all arrangements have been completed to host the forum, describing it is a first step towards promoting cooperation between the two countries on education.

In October 2017, a delegation of experts from IIE visited Khartoum to assess Sudan’s higher education institutions to build partnerships with its counterparts in the United States.

Established in 1919, the IIE is a nonprofit organization which focuses on international student exchange and aid, foreign affairs, and international peace and security.

It creates programs of study and training for students, educators and professionals from various sectors. Some of its most recognized programs include the flagship Fulbright Program and Gilman Scholarships.

Last year, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

(ST)