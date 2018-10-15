Sudan’s defence minister hails strong relations with UAE

October 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf has praised bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) describing it as strong and extended.
On Sunday, Ibn Ouf received the UAE Ambassador to Khartoum Hamad Mohammed Al-Junaibi in the presence of the newly appointed military attaché Ajlan Obied.
During the meeting, Ibn Ouf welcomed the newly appointed military attaché, wishing him success in his new position.
He underscored that bilateral relations between Sudan and the UAE are developing steadily.
Sudan managed to achieve a breakthrough in ties with UAE after a long period of strained relations over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.
UAE is in a long-standing territorial dispute with Iran over the three Gulf islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb.
Iran refuses international arbitration over the dispute and insists that its sovereignty over the islands is non-negotiable.
In 2014, Sudanese authorities ordered the closure of Iranian cultural centre in the capital Khartoum, and other states in a move which was seen as a gesture to the Arab Gulf states.
The estimated size of UAE investments in Sudan is $11 billion approximately, of which about $5 billion are projects in progress while the rest are still in the pre-execution phase.
In May 2015, Sudan said it offered UAE’s companies $59 billion in investment opportunities mainly in agricultural projects.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Ethiopia’s PM should review policies 2018-10-14 20:42:05 Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed needs to change course in some of the policies he introduced in Ethiopia before history that brought him to leadership repeat itself. By Lul Gatkuoth (...)
Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)
President Kiir: warning, comfort or guidance 2018-10-09 07:50:10 By Clement Maring Samuel On 4th October 2018, I dreamed that late Dr John Garang De Mabior and Clement Wani Konga were disciplining and judging President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a mud near the (...)
MORE