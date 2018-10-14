 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 14 October 2018

SSOA-Swaka accuses South Sudanese forces of attacks in Wau and Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka Saturday accused the government forces of continuing to attack their positions in Wau and Yei states in a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

JPEG - 90.3 kb
SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

"On the 3rd through 7th of October, 2018 Juba regime launched an attack against defensive positions of opposition forces in Wau, Western Bahr El-Ghazal State, and Yei town, Yei River States," said a statement issued by the group Secretary-General Kwajc Lasu.

Lasu further said they are troubled by the suffering of civilians in and around Wau and Yei as a result of human rights abuses committed by the security organs and organized law enforcement personnel.

"SSOA strongly condemns these atrocities, looting, and would like to remind the government of South Sudan of its commitments to protect civilians in the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access Agreement. (CoHA 20 I7) signed on 21st of December 20 I7," he stressed.

The five groups of the SSOA-Swaka including the NAS; NOM; POM; SSNMC; UDRA, are signatories of the cessation of hostilities of December 2017. However, they reject the revitalized saying it does not address the root cause of the five-year conflict in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 October 09:25, by South South

    Poor Cirillo without forces thinks that making up news will help him.

    repondre message

    • 14 October 09:59, by jubaone

      South South
      Then just leave him alone and stuff this jienge peace down your throats. The best armed jienge bandits can so, is go for defenseless women and old men, but can’t face real men. I understand that ideally our beautiful girls wouldn’t voluntarily go to bed with uncircumcised, filthy jienge savages. So rape is the easiest. 90% of all jienges are products of non consensual sex (rape)

      repondre message

      • 14 October 10:12, by jubaone

        South South
        When war started in 1983, most SS joined cuz we wanted to bust jellaba a***S. All was hard cuz some jienge bastards turned it into a "jienge movement". Junubin persevered and continued and revived it around 1994-6 when it was about to be defeated. We continued till 2005 then Jan 2011. We cast our votes in the referendum..

        repondre message

        • 14 October 10:19, by jubaone

          ..after the referendum then was a "free, sovereign and independent country". Soon the filthy face of jienge bastards began to resurface, denouncing the rest as " non liberators". Jienges misused our trust and honesty. This peace deal is not different and only wish, either the jienges defeat the rest completely or we finish them. Gen Cirillo must bring the war inside Juba. Juba must be destroyed.

          repondre message

        • 14 October 10:19, by South South

          jubaone,
          Peace is the best to you. Cirillo, I and all South Sudanese. Cirillo is very weak and he will be crushed, mark my words.majority of people in Equatoria want peace except a few handful cowards hiding in US and Canada, like Eastern.

          repondre message

          • 14 October 10:23, by South South

            jubaone,
            Wishful thinking, no single green monster will touch Juba.

            repondre message

          • 14 October 10:44, by Eastern

            South South,

            You morons were yapping that SPLA-IO would be crushed but instead what looked like a faltering armed rebellion dragged Kiir and his hardliners to sign peace with Machar. Now with Cirilo and company creating anther headache, this marks the beginning of sleepless nights....

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)

President Kiir: warning, comfort or guidance 2018-10-09 07:50:10 By Clement Maring Samuel On 4th October 2018, I dreamed that late Dr John Garang De Mabior and Clement Wani Konga were disciplining and judging President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a mud near the (...)

South Sudanese prisoners demand justice 2018-10-08 08:30:28 By Robert A. Portada III The Republic of South Sudan finds itself in a moment of truth. Having made progress toward implementation of a new comprehensive peace agreement, and with billions of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.