Law-enforcement agencies violate human rights: Sudan’s rights body



October 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) said they face some challenging human rights violations committed by some members of government security and military institutions.

Iman Fatah al-Rahman Salem expressed her concern in an interview with the official news agency on Saturday several days after statements by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) denying the involvement of his troops in attacks against civilians.

There are human rights violations committed by some members of law-enforcement agencies that may tarnish the image and "defeat the efforts of the relevant institutions such as the Ministry of the Interior, the security apparatus and some other institutions," Salem said.

"The behaviour of some individuals or groups within these bodies is a challenge for the NHRC,’ she further stressed.

Recently, there were several attacks on young men who were beaten and their hair was cut the RSF elements in Khartoum state. Activists circulated photos and videos of some militiamen beating youth and cutting their hair.

But in a TV talk show on Tuesday 9 October, Hametti complained that his militia was targeted by some government circles, stressing they have defeated the rebellion and restored security in the country.

However, Salem further said these violations underscore the need to improve the human rights situation and to discuss with these agencies ways to fill the gap between their activities and the respect of human rights.

"This requires the establishment of a partnership between these law-enforcement agencies and international institutions with regard to training and awareness of human rights in order to regulate their employees," she proposed.

The independent human rights body is appointed by the President of the Republic but the government often ignore its recommendations.

Hametti also slammed the Governor of North Darfur Ahmed Haroun after the murder of a civilian by an RSF member in his state.

However, Haroun declined to react to Hametti’s criticism saying he trusts the wisdom of state institutions so he decided to leave it to them.

Haroun is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Darfur. He is seen as a protegee of President Omer al-Bashir who is also wanted by The Hague-based tribunal.

(ST)