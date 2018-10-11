Sudan is urged to probe murder of local leader in South Kordofan



October 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A human rights group Wednesday called on the Sudanese government to investigate into the murder of a local leader in South Kordofan State after a fatal gunshot wound near the military office.

Human Rights and Development Organization (HUDO) said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that Khamis Badawi Deidan was shot dead near the military intelligence sub-office in Umbrambeta town of South Kordofan on 4 October.

"Sudanese government should conduct an investigation into this incident and to hold accountable whoever responsible for the death of Omda/ Khamis Badawi," said HUDO.

The local rights group which is active in South Kordofan further said that Deidab was shot in his back at fifty meters from the Military Intelligence facility while he was returning to his home with his 9-year son.

"Eyewitnesses informed HUDO that a gunshot was heard from the direction of the MI sub-office," said the group.

The statement further noted that no anybody from the military point came out after the shooting to see what happened as many people gathered.

The government-controlled Umbrambeta is part of Abu Kershola district and no armed group there except, the army, the police and the Popular Defence Forces, a government paramilitary force.

Also, the government and the SPLM-A North have been observing a cessation of hostilities since about two years ago.

