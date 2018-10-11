Sudanese authorities ban TV talk show after smashing statements by militia leader

October 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities Wednesday ordered to stop a TV talk show in less than 24 hours after broadcasting an episode with the notorious leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who slammed the governor of North Kordofan State.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

On Tuesday the RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) who was the guest of the ’State of the Country’ a political talk show of the independent Sudania24 TV where he defended his militia against accusations of committing human rights violations.

However, in the afternoon, the host of the popular talk show wrote on his Facebook’s page that the State of the Country has been stopped "upon the directives issued today by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS)".

The Director of programs at the private TV channel told Sudan Tribune that the NISS summoned the general director of the Sudania 24 who is also the host of the talk show Tahir al-Tom on Wednesday, and discussed with him "the episode of Hametti" before to tell him to stop the program.

Sudania 24 TV has been recently criticised for a TV talks show by Deutsche Welle (DW) about women issues in Sudan.

During the talk show, Hametti gave smashing statements that provoked widespread reactions in Khartoum as he tackled sensitive issues.

The RSF commander denied any involvement of his troops in the bloody repression of September 2013 protests, saying that his forces were then in military training before to be graduated in October of the same year and depart to the operational areas.

At the time, the protesters accused the RSF militia of joining the demonstrations in plain-closes before to shoot on the protesters.

"The Sudanese people need to know that we have nothing to do with this story," he said.

Hametti, also, also criticized the North Kordofan Governor Ahmed Haroun because he expelled his troops after a murder committed by a militiaman.

He said that Haroun who is accused by the ICC of committing war crimes deserves the prison.

In November 2016, the Sudanese authorities banned the "State of the Country" and accused the talks show host of "bypassing the red lines" because he focused on the harsh austerity measures.

Last August, the security apparatus stopped a similar talk show "The Eastern Field" on Omdurman TV channel.

