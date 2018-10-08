

October 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Omer has renewed his country’s desire to develop good relations with the United States saying ties between the two countries should be based on mutual respect.

Omer on Sunday discussed with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, resumption of normalization talks besides the exchange of parliamentarians visits between the two countries.

He stressed the need to resume the official dialogue between the two countries during the next period, pointing to the importance of lifting Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism.

Omer also mentioned Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional peace particularly in South Sudan and the Central African Republic as well as its efforts in combating terrorism and achieving international peace.

Last month, Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed met the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides reached an agreement on the launch of the second phase of dialogue between the two countries.

(ST)