October 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Omer has renewed his country’s desire to develop good relations with the United States saying ties between the two countries should be based on mutual respect.
Omer on Sunday discussed with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, resumption of normalization talks besides the exchange of parliamentarians visits between the two countries.
He stressed the need to resume the official dialogue between the two countries during the next period, pointing to the importance of lifting Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism.
Omer also mentioned Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional peace particularly in South Sudan and the Central African Republic as well as its efforts in combating terrorism and achieving international peace.
Last month, Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed met the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement issued after the meeting, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the two sides reached an agreement on the launch of the second phase of dialogue between the two countries.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudanese prisoners demand justice 2018-10-08 08:30:28 By Robert A. Portada III The Republic of South Sudan finds itself in a moment of truth. Having made progress toward implementation of a new comprehensive peace agreement, and with billions of (...)
The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)
Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)
MORE