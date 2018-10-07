Splinter group sacks Malong, declares its support for revitalized peace pact



October 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM)- The South Sudan Unified Front (SSUF) - Sudan section broke away from the group leader Paul Malong and declared its support to the revitalized peace agreement.

The SSUF - Sudan extended two separate statements to Sudan Tribune on Sunday in which it announced that the group’s leadership after intensive consultations has decided to relieve Gen. Paul Malong Awan from the leadership of the party and the army of the SSUF.

The statement, which was signed by SSUF Interim Chair William Ezekiel Kujo Deng, a former journalist at SUNA news agency, indicated that the meeting took place on 2 October.

The SSUF was established by the former South Sudanese army chief of staff on 9 April 2018, from Kenya, three months after Juba demanded that Nairobi deports him back to South Sudan over accusations of being behind attacks in Wau and Juba.

In the second statement, the splinter group announced its decision to back the revitalized peace process, stop violence and to reactivate its political activities.

The statement further called on the peace partners in South Sudan, IGAD mediation, the Troika countries and the international community to support this step to achieve a political partnership for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Earlier this year the SSUF sought to join the South Sudan Opposition Alliance but the latter declined to accept the front.

