 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 7 October 2018

Splinter group sacks Malong, declares its support for revitalized peace pact

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Former SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong Awan (ST Photo)
October 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM)- The South Sudan Unified Front (SSUF) - Sudan section broke away from the group leader Paul Malong and declared its support to the revitalized peace agreement.

The SSUF - Sudan extended two separate statements to Sudan Tribune on Sunday in which it announced that the group’s leadership after intensive consultations has decided to relieve Gen. Paul Malong Awan from the leadership of the party and the army of the SSUF.

The statement, which was signed by SSUF Interim Chair William Ezekiel Kujo Deng, a former journalist at SUNA news agency, indicated that the meeting took place on 2 October.

The SSUF was established by the former South Sudanese army chief of staff on 9 April 2018, from Kenya, three months after Juba demanded that Nairobi deports him back to South Sudan over accusations of being behind attacks in Wau and Juba.

In the second statement, the splinter group announced its decision to back the revitalized peace process, stop violence and to reactivate its political activities.

The statement further called on the peace partners in South Sudan, IGAD mediation, the Troika countries and the international community to support this step to achieve a political partnership for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Earlier this year the SSUF sought to join the South Sudan Opposition Alliance but the latter declined to accept the front.

(ST)
0.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)

Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)

What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.