Pre-transitional period body has to meet outside South Sudan, say opposition groups

Gichira Kibara (Facebook photo)
October 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan opposition groups declined to take part in the first meeting of the pre-transitional period body, pointing that it should be held outside the country.

In a letter to the members of the Pre-Transitional Period and National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) on 1 October, the Kenyan chair of the body invited the members to attend the first meeting on 4 October.

"The agenda of the meeting will be the introduction of the members of the reconstituted NCAC as well as agreement on modalities of work going forward," he wrote his letter seen by Sudan Tribune with the response of SPLM-IO and SSOA representatives.

The opposition leading official members pointed out that the NCAC meetings have to be held outside the country in line with the peace agreement and what was confirmed by the peace partners.

"Please be informed that the members of the "Opposition Groups" cannot travel to Juba without prior security arrangements, let alone that it is impractical for the members to travel in such a short notice. Please note that the "Implementation Committees" are supposed to work outside the country," wrote Gabriel Changson, SSOA chairman.

Also, Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, SPLM-IO Team leader for the NCAC in his response said that President Salva kiir and SPLM-Io leader in a meeting held in Khartoum on 22 September agreed that the venue of meetings of pre-transitional committees shall be outside South Sudan.

"The purpose of this letter is to request your office to consider holding the NCAC meeting outside South Sudan as per the above resolution," he stressed.

The pre-transitional body is tasked with the preparations of the Transitional Period and the formation of new government.

Also, the NCAC mandate will extend up to a maximum of twelve (12) months into the Transitional Period to "draft new or revise, as appropriate, other legislation" as provided for in this revitalized peace agreement.

The Committee is composed of 15 members: ten for the peace parties, two for the IGAD (chair and deputy chair), one for the civil society, one for women and one for Youth.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

