South Sudan’s veteran traditional leader dies at 96

October 5, 2018 (JUBA)- A veteran South Sudanese traditional leader has died aged 96, sparking sympathies from different political and ethnic backgrounds in and outside the country.

Mut Dey Mut

Mut Dey Mut, the grandson of Mundung Marchak, who waged the war of resistance against British colony in Eastern Jikany Nuer around 1910- 1014, died on October 1st, 2018 at home in Maiwut.

The deceased, according to national local government officials as well as relatives and companions, is also remembered for a role in the shooting down of the British Royal Air force flight. It remains the type of weapons the local people used to bring down a military aircraft. Many claims the aircraft was brought down by soldiers from the area living with the local people on leave from Khartoum. Others claimed it crashed after attempting to flee an attack organized by traditional leaders.

Speaker of Maiwut state described the death a big loss to the family and the whole country, saying the deceased was one of those the country could have benefited from his experience.

“Mut Dey Mut was born around 1922 and was initiated in 1940 as ’renggach’ according to the Nuer age-set-system. He dies in his home village Thoarwal, Kaijak county, Maiwut State. He was known by Thiengbaar community of Gajaak subclan as Peace Maker, a brave and independent-minded person who always against the injustice of Nuer beliefs, custom and norms”, explained speaker Choul D Kiir.

The parliament speaker said the country has lost the dedicated leader, prompting him and the state leadership to send a message of condolences to the families.

Petroleum minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth said the veteran traditional leader was one those who have earned the country great honours in outstanding victories against colonialism powers and laid down the foundation that inspired continuation of generations that fought against foreign domination and for identity.

“My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends, wrote Ezekiel in response to news about the fallen traditional leader.

Maiwut state governor Bol Rom confirmed the death, saying the death of the traditional leader has everyone who appreciates the role he played during the colonial period.

“I tell you the death of this leader had touched everyone. I tell you someone touched by the death wept before a lot because he believed the leader did so much for South Sudan, it’s so sad.”I opened my mouth to say something comforting, but no words came forth. I tried again. “It was probably better for him to go peacefully rather than suffer more”.

(ST)