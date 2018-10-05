South Sudan legislator denies defection from the ruling coalition

October 5, 2018 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese legislator has denied reports claiming he broke away from the ruling political coalition comprising a faction led by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai. He described it as unfounded allegation created by enemies of peace in the country.

Ayii Ayii Akol, a Member Of Parliament Friday said he was shocked by circulations of reports alleging he had shifted his political allegiance from the government and the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, describing it as false.

“People are asking me about something which was circulated in the social media talking about things I do not have any idea whatsoever about it. They say that I have defected from government to the opposition. Those are lies. I’m still a government member of parliament”, Ayii told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The lawmaker spoke to Sudan Tribune from Kampala, Uganda where he is currently visiting his family.

He said his being out of the country was known by the leadership, adding if he was unhappy, he would have made his decision clear to the public instead of unnamed people causing a political anxiety.

“I know the people who made this allegation. They are pursuing a certain agenda which I have nothing to do with it. I am not part of them and so I have nothing to do with their affairs," he said without elaborating on the identity of those he suspected.

Akol said he was aware the same group also recently circulated a report about the defection of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and that he had applied for political asylum in the United States in protest of the return of Riek Machar to the government.

“We know them, and it is a matter of time they will be exposed,” he said.

They are enemies of peace and stability of the country, he added.

(ST)