 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 5 October 2018

SPLA-IO disseminates peace agreement among fighters in S. Sudan’s Bieh

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 4, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO Governor of Bieh State urged the fighters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army In Opposition (SPLA-IO) to abide by the signed revitalized peace agreement and to fully ceasefire on fronts.

JPEG - 87.4 kb
The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

The SPLA-IO held a three-day meeting for the senior military officers in Bieh state in the Greater Upper Nile region to disseminate the peace agreement ahead of the implementation of the security arrangements on 12 October.

The conference was officially opened by the SPLM-IO State Governor Brig. Gen. Simon H Duol Bol and Rt. moderator Gabriel Gatluak Chol on Monday the first of October, said John Daniel Bol the Secretary of Information Bieh State.

"In his closing remarks Governor Chol told the SPLA-IO commander in the state and military officers to observe the permanent ceasefire in their controlled areas in Bieh state and to open the humanitarian corridors, "Bol said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Further, he directed to protect civilians and create conducive conditions for the safe and voluntary return and, resettlement of refugees and displaced people to their areas of origins.

The commander of SPLA-IO Sector Three Lt. Gen. Thomas Manor Dhol, on Monday, said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the key issues pertaining the revitalized Peace agreement which was inked in the Ethiopian capital Addis Abba on 12/09/2018.

In line with the revitalized peace pact, the parties have to brief their troops about the peace agreement and to encourage them to reconcile with the others who are now their peace partners.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 October 07:09, by Midit Mitot

    Good move Governor Simon Hoth Duol, watch-out for your vulnerable people, we need durable peace this time.

    repondre message

    • 5 October 07:21, by South South

      We need to see positive things like this from both sides. Real peace has come to South Sudan.Next year, we will be talking about development in greater Upper Nile.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fate of Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri 2018-10-04 21:10:18 By Rita Lo-Lodu It is now nearly two years since these two activists disappeared in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances. They were kidnapped by the Kenyan security on the orders of some (...)

Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)

What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.