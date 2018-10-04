Sudan summons EU envoy to protest meeting over press freedom

October 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government summoned on Wednesday European Union Ambassador in Khartoum, Jean-Michel Dumond to protest a statement his mission issued Tuesday after a meeting with Sudanese journalists on the press freedom co-organised by European and US diplomats.
- EU ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond (EU Photo)
In a statement released after the meeting on Tuesday, the western diplomat pledged to discuss the freedom of the press with the Sudanese government pointing to the "importance in promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in Sudan especially in the coming period heading up to the 2020 elections."
"The Ministry informed the EU ambassador of "its rejection of the way in which the meeting was organized as it had exceeded the diplomatic norms and guidelines that must be adhered to," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Babikir al-Siddiq in a press statement released on Wednesday.
He added that the invitation to the meeting was selective and therefore the meeting was not with all the Sudanese journalists and their representative bodies.
Al-Siddiq said they expressed their surprise that the meeting discussed issues that have not yet been decided, such as the Press and Publication Law, which is still subject to discussion within the concerned institutions.
Sudanese authorities regularly interrogate journalists and confiscate newspapers. Further in November 2017, the Sudanese government approved a draft of an amended version of the Press and Publications Law of 2009, which would give the security apparatus power to further censor newspapers.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Why we support targeted sanctions on South Sudanese officials 2018-10-04 09:04:17 Why We Support Escalated Financial Pressure and Consequences: An Open Letter to the South Sudanese People From John Prendergast and Brian Adeba* October 2018 To the People of South Sudan, We (...)
What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)
Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)
MORE