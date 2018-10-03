SPLA officially renamed ’South Sudan People’s Defence Forces’

September 2, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the South Sudanese army issued a decree providing to formally change the name of the SPLA into South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).
- President Salva Kiir walks past SPLA reception parade during 6th command council in Juba on July 27, 2017 (ST)
The decision which was announced on Tuesday evening had been adopted on 3 August 2017 by the sixth Command Council Conference of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).
The change meant to mark the effective transformation of the national army from a liberation movement into a professional army.
At the time the conference passed several resolutions in that sense.
The presidential decree read on the official TV station provided that the decision comes in line with the resolutions of the SPLA Command Council Conference.
The SPLA was founded as a guerrilla movement in 1983 and was a key participant of the second Sudanese civil war.
As of 2013, South Sudan military was estimated to have 210,000 soldiers.
The SPLA’s change de name intervenes ten days before the start of the implementation of the revitalized security arrangements which include the reunification of the national army before the end of the transitional period.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What is behind Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle? 2018-09-26 13:31:50 Amid deepening crisis, President Omer al-Bashir is trying to buy time ahead of the 2020 elections By Ahmed H Adam Late last week, the Sudanese regime was greatly embarrassed when Dr Abdalla (...)
Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)
Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)
MORE