Sudan -South Sudan military cooperation is crucial for bilateral relations: defence minister



October 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Good cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan armies is the key for a strong relationship between the two countries, said Sudan defence minister during a meeting with the South Sudanese army chief of joint staff on Tuesday.

The visiting South Sudanese army chief of staff General Gabriel Jok Riak discussed the implementation of the security arrangement with his Sudanese counterpart Kamal Abdel Marouf al-Mahi following a recent agreement to launch the operationalization of the buffer zone between the two countries last September in Addis Ababa.

On Tuesday, Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf received General Riak who discussed issues of common interest that serve the security and stability of both countries.

"The Minister of Defense stressed the special relationship between the two countries and pointed out to the importance of communication and exchange visits because the good relationship between the armed forces in the two countries is the entrance to the remaining files of common interest," reads a statement released after the meeting.

Sudan and South Sudan agreed in September 2012 to establish a demilitarized zone on the disputed and non-delimited border to prevent cross-border attacks by rebels groups from both sides. Also, they decided to establish 10 border crossing corridors.

But, its implementation was hampered by the mistrust and rejection of local communities living on the border area such as the 14-Mile Area which is important grazing territory for the Malual Dinka.

According to the statement, General Riak said the Sudanese efforts to narrow the gaps between the South Sudanese parties in the IGAD-led peace process convinced Juba to go ahead in the implementation of the security arrangements and to strengthen relations with Khartoum.

Ibn Ouf and his military aides mediated the talks on the security arrangements during the Khartoum Round of the revitalization forum for peace in South Sudan.

For his part, General al-Mahi said he agreed with his South Sudanese counterpart to implement the recent agreement signed in Addis Ababa before the end of the year in order to pave the way for the deployment of the joint forces on the border.

He added that they discussed cooperation in the fields of joint training and the formation of joint forces.

On Wednesday, General Riak will take part in a meeting of IGAD senior military leaders to discuss the deployment of a joint force to monitor the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

(ST)