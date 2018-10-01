Sudanese parliament nearing consensus over election law: speaker

October 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Legislature including the upper and lower chambers (National Assembly and the Council of States) has made great strides towards achieving consensus on the 2018 draft election law, said speaker of the parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed Omer

National Assembly building in Omdurman

Last month, the head of political sector at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Abdel-Rahman al-Khidir said the 2018 elections law would be endorsed by the parliament in October.

On Sunday, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir repeated that his government is ready for the 2020 elections and would not postpone it.

Addressing the opening of the 8th session of the National Legislature in the presence of President al-Bashir, Omer said “we would continue to consult with the political forces in order to achieve consensus over the election law”.

He described the 2018 draft election law as an “important law that lays the foundation to promote the democratic practice in Sudan”, saying the National Legislature would continue its efforts to approve it in order to achieve the major national goals.

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

(ST)