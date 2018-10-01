 
 
 
South Sudan gov't forces accused of attacking SPLM-IO fighters in Yei State

SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel speaks while he is surrounded by the fighters (Photo SPLM-IO)
September 1 October 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) accused the government forces of carrying out several attacks on its positions in Yei river State less than two weeks before the troops’ disengagement process.

SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said in a statement released on Monday that fighting is taking place in Mundu where the SPLA forces stormed their fighters on Monday.

"Clashes resumed in Mundu this morning the 01/10/2018 at about 8:00 AM when the regime’s forces left Jamara centre and attacked the defensive position of SPLA IO in Mundu. The fighting is still ongoing," Gabriel said.

He added that on Sunday, the government forces captured Kendiiri when their troops operated a tactical withdrawal from the area.

However, the military spokesperson said they will consider these attacks as an isolated case and asked the government to pull its soldiers out of the two areas.

"Otherwise an attack on any of our bases is an attack on our movement and will result in a swift response accordingly," he further warned.

The peace partners vowed to keep in touch to resolve the violations of the ceasefire agreement. But Gabriel didn’t say if any contact took place between Machar and Salva Kiir or other leading members from both sides.
(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

