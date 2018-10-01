Sudan, South Sudan senior military leaders discuss bilateral relations in Khartoum



September 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan senior military leaders met in Khartoum on Sunday to discuss ways consolidate joint cooperation before to take part in a regional meeting on the implementation of the security arrangements of the revitalized peace agreement.

Last Monday, Sudan and South Sudan on Monday have signed an agreement to take all necessary measures to activate the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ) between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to activate the joint cooperation agreement signed in 2012, renewing commitment to work together to achieve security and stability in both countries.

South Sudan army chief of staff General Gabriel Jok Riak who arrived in Khartoum on Sunday will discuss with his Sudanese counterpart the implementation of the recently signed deal and ways to develop joint military cooperation between the two armies.

The Sudanese army chief of staff al-Mahi released a statement on Sunday evening after a meeting with General Riak saying he reiterated Sudan’s kindness to strengthen joint cooperation and to develop it within the "appropriate environment", as he said.

Also, he pointed to the need to fully activate the cooperation agreement especially the aspects related to the opening of crossing points, border demilitarized area, and other security arrangements.

The buffer zone and other security arrangements have been agreed since September 2012 but its operationalization had been stopped despite several attempts by the AUHIP to encourage the parties to enforce the deal.

Now with the end of the five-year civil war in South Sudan, the two countries need to conjugate their efforts to create a conducive environment for the normalization of bilateral relations after seven years of South Sudan independence.

General Riak and his high-level military delegation will participate Wednesday in a meeting for the IGAD chiefs of staff to discuss the participation of regional forces in the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

The South Sudan army chief of staff praised the role played by the Sudanese government in the peace process and stressed his government readiness to develop bilateral relations.

He said with the end of the conflict the two countries have the opportunity to cooperate and protect their joint interests.

" We are one people in two states and we are able to establish exemplary relations with a great ambition in all fields," he said according to the statement.

(ST)