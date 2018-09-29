South Sudan’s Taban Deng calls on Sudan to resolve its conflicts, voices support for Abyei referendum



September 28, 2018 (NEW YORK) - South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai urged the Sudanese government to resolve the armed conflicts in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states and Darfur region and called for a referendum in Abyei without the Sudanese nomads.

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Taban dedicated the major part of his speech to the revitalized peace agreement his government has just signed with the armed opposition groups on 12 September.

He praised the role played to the IGAD countries and Sudan "in particular" stressing that "without their critical role this revitalized agreement would not have happened".

Taban further called for the "speedy normalization of relations between Sudan and the United States and the" total lifting" of sanctions on Sudan.

After what, he called on the Sudanese government to reach a negotiated settlement for the conflict in Darfur and the Two Areas.

"We urge the government of the Republic Sudan for the speedy resolution for the contentious issues in the Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur disseminate stability in these areas is critical in our strong believe for a lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan and the region as a whole," he said.

On the border area of Abyei disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, the First Vice President voiced his government support for a recommendation made by the UN chief last August providing to reconfigure the mandate of the UN peacekeeping for to include the police personnel.

Sudan rejects this proposal saying it will outdated the 20 February agreement that has allowed the deployment of the UNISFA in Abyei. Further, Khartoum underscored that the area is part and parcel of Sudan until a deal is reached by the two countries.

Also, Taban in his statements, which were not included in the official text released by the United Nations, called for a referendum in the disputed areas excluding the Misseriya nomads.

"We also urge this august house to support efforts still at the level of the African Union to find a political solution to the Abyei matter. In particular, we call for the implementation of the AU High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)’s proposal of 21 September 2012 which has been accepted for more than six times to date by the AU Peace and Security Council," he said.

"It is high time that we bring an end to the suffering of the Ngok Dinka people," he concluded.

(ST)