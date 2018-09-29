 
 
 
Saturday 29 September 2018

South Sudan FVP, UN chief discuss peace implementation

September 28, 2018 (NEW YORK) - South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the next steps towards the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

First Vice President Taban leads South Sudan’s delegation for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Secretary-General congratulated South Sudan on the considerable progress made in the peace talks and the political goodwill demonstrated by all parties culminating in the signing of the final revitalized Peace Agreement on 12 September 2018.

Guterres "encouraged the Government to undertake confidence and trust-building measures amongst the parties to help ensure the smooth implementation of the Agreement," said UN spokesperson in a statement released after the meeting.

In a recent briefing on South Sudan, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom called for the international support to the IGAD-brokered peace agreement.

They further urged the Council to consider to add forces from Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda to the Regional Protection Force to take for South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 29 September 08:31, by jubaone

    Nus jellaba and nyagat Taban
    I thought you and the Kiirminal had "a good and harmonious working relationship" and by now all items of ARCISS 2015 implemented after you treacherously betrayed Riak. So what implementation loser? What is different this time? Same people, same place, same prevailing conditions. Nothing will change. Same shit 💩.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
