Security Council calls to observes South Sudan sanctions

September 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The Security Council Committee on South Sudan called on the United Nations state members to fully implement the weapons embargo on South Sudan and the other individual sanctions.

The UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan (Photo: UN/Devra Berkowitz)

In a short stated released this week, the office of the UN spokesperson said Security Council’s South Sudan sanctions committee was briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan in connection with the Panel’s work plan for 2018-2019.

The spokesperson said that the Committee and the Panel in their meeting of 14 September discussed recent events in South Sudan in the context of the Panel’s plans to submit a midterm report to the Security Council by 1 December 2018.

The participants also underlined "the importance of Member States fully implementing the arms embargo introduced by resolution 2428 (2018), the asset freeze and travel ban on designated individuals introduced by resolution 2206 (2015)," said the statement.

In July 2015, the Security blacklisted six rival generals in South Sudan for “fuelling the ongoing conflict and contributing to the devastating humanitarian crisis” in the world’s newest state. However, it is only in July 2018 of this year it imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan, more than four years after the start of the conflict.

(ST)