South Sudan president order to release PoWs and detainees

President Salva Kiir addresses the National prayer day at the John Garang's Mausoleum in the capital Juba, March 10, 2017. (Photo Reuters)
September 27, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Thursday ordered to release all the prisoners of war, and detainees in line with the revitalized peace agreement

In his Republican Order N° 17, President Kiir directed the Chief of Defence to release the prisoners of War (PoWs) and detainees immediately under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In his decision, Kiir stressed the need to register and hand over the released Pows and detainees to a third party (the ICRC).

The presidential decision comes in line with Chapter II (Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements) article 6 of section one dedicated to the permanent ceasefire.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations said they had already released all the PoWs.

The release of PoWs and detainees is one most awaited steps by the opposition groups saying it is a concrete measure that would help to reassure fighters as the cantonment of troops process will start within less than two weeks.

The president who is also the commander in chief of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army ordered the army to refrain from revenge attacks and retaliation.

Also, he directed the army forces to cease the training of any recruits immediately.

In a separated development, in a speech delivered at the SPLA headquarters in Juba earlier on Thursday, President Kiir directed the South Sudanese army and other regular forces to abide by the revitalized peace agreement.

He underscored the need to fully observe the rule of law and to not commit any attacks on civilians in the country. He said military courts would be established to punish the perpetrators of any aggression on civilians.

Kiir said he would issue a presidential decree changing the name of the SPLA to South Sudan People Defence Force (SSPDF).

(ST)

  • 28 September 07:42, by Pakuai

    The government of South Sudan mustn’t release ’some traitors’ like Mr. Gadet Dak and others. These foreign puppets/stooges have been the ones who have been used by our enemies to propagate their lies against South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. In fact Mr. Gadet Dak was just Mr. Riek Machar & his bunch foreign puppets/stooges *spokemen*>>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 September 07:58, by Pakuai

      Fellows, We have killed Mr. Riek Machar in Juba, 2016. And we are going to bomb our enemies out of our country once & for all with them. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and some of their creepy allies in between will not even come to South Sudan, let alone ’coming & share powe’ with our country & our people>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 September 07:59, by Pakuai

        The owners are here fellows.

        repondre message

        • 28 September 08:09, by Pakuai

          SPLM/A took a lot of ’POWs’ during our genuine war of independence, in 2005, the SPLM/A released "over 6,000 POWs". And when the governmmet of then Southern Sudan asked, the our cloned so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan to ’release’ our SPLA soldiers they had captured during our 21 years of fighting. Not even ’one fellows’, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan said>>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 September 08:22, by Pakuai

            that they had released our ’SPLA POWs’ in Khartoum’. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. There will be no so-called Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, ’white Americans/English people’ in South Africa, white people in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Democratic republic of Congo (DR), central Africa republic (CAR), Libya and other evils countries & our people don’t want in our country>>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 September 08:30, by Pakuai

              Our mighty SPLM/A was supposed to be the ’one which doesn’t respect’ the *war laws*. But instead, the SPLM/A acted like it was the ’government of the Sudan’. But as l had mentioned time & time again, the owners are here. We are the owners of the Sudan, we are the Ancient Egyptians. The evil corporate America, the UK, their evil juus, cloned arabs of North Sudan, their Gulf Arab states financiers>>

              repondre message

              • 28 September 08:33, by Pakuai

                their so-called Abesh (so-called ethiopians) and some of their creepy allies in between have step on wrong people feet---us, the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan. CAREFUL fellows>>>>

                repondre message

                • 28 September 08:49, by Malakal county Simon

                  Pakuai/slave

                  We have done it on our side so do the goverment!! It’s happening and if you dont like, hang yourself monny Bor!!

                  repondre message

  • 28 September 08:53, by Eastern

    Folks,

    For the records, if Kiir indeed releases the PoW and political detainees in the various NSS custody, this will be the turning point....

    repondre message

  • 28 September 09:06, by Games

    97% of what Kiir usually says are never turn out to be true. If this turnout to be reals then Salva Kiir must probably have been baptizing again

    repondre message

    • 28 September 09:35, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Excellent Mr. President. SPLA Oyeeeeeeeeeeeeee. One more request Y.E. Stop those killing innocent civilians at night. Bravo !

      repondre message

  • 28 September 10:15, by Mapuor

    Congratulations president Kiir .Catholics are peace loving and forgiving people. Forgive them, for they did not what they were doing.

    repondre message

