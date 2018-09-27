September 26, 2018 (JUBA) - U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Devid Hale Wednesday reiterated that his administration remains a partner with the IGAD countries for a sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale

The newly appointed undersecretary made his remarks in a meeting he held on the margins of the 73rd UN General Assembly meetings in New York with the IGAD leaders and international partners to discuss the South Sudan peace process.

During the meeting, Hale " discussed ongoing efforts to address the political, security, and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, including key actions needed to ensure successful implementation of the September 12 peace agreement," said the State Department in a statement released after the meeting.

The five-year civil war in South Sudan pushed Washington to distance itself from Juba to stop different economic, and military aid programmes and even to impose targeted sanctions and weapons embargo on the once considered a major U.S. foreign-policy success.

After the signing of the 12 September revitalized peace agreement, Washington and the two other Troika countries said they would not support the peace agreement unless the parties prove they are truly committed to the signed deal and implement the ceasefire agreement.

The position has created some confusion among the IGAD leaders who in an unprecedented mediation process sit personally on the negotiating table to bridge the gaps between the parties and their efforts ended by the signing of the revitalized agreement.

"Under Secretary Hale underscored that the United States is a partner with the South Sudanese people and the region for a sustainable peace in South Sudan, and strongly encouraged member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union to hold the parties of the September 12 agreement accountable to honouring their commitments," said the statement.

The U.S. commitment will encourage the IGAD leaders to continue their engagement with the South Sudanese parties as they vowed to keep involved in the implementation process during the 30-month transitional period and to deploy troops to prevent a setback or a return to the war.

(ST)