President Kiir appoints South Sudan pre-transitional body

September 26, 2018 (JUBA) - As planned, President Salva Kiir appointed the 10 numbers of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) tasked with the oversight and coordination of the implementation of the activities of the pre-transitional period.
In a presidential decree issued Wednesday but published Thursday, Kiir appointed 5 members picked by the incumbent government, two nominated by the SPLM-IO, one from the SSOA, one chosen by the FDs and one from the OPP.
In line with the revitalized peace agreement, the chairman of the NPTC should be from the incumbent government and will be flanked by two deputies one from the SSPLM-IO and the other from SSOA.
The ten members are the Chairperson - Tut Kew Gatluak - GOSS, Deputy Chairperson - Henry Odwuor - SPLM-IO, Deputy Chairperson - Gabriel Changson - SSOA, Secretary - Martin Elia Lomuro - GOSS. In addition, the committee members are Michael Makuei Lueth - GOSS, Dhieu Mathok Diing - GOSS, Awut Deng Achuil - GOSS, Deng Alor Kuol - FDs, Puot Kang SPLM- IO and Peter Mayen Majongdit - OPP.
The independent body will draw the roadmap for implementing the political tasks of the Pre-Transitional Period, and address issues of VIP security as per-security arrangements and preparations for new Ministers, among others.
Also, it will prepare a budget for the activities of the Pre–Transitional Period. To finance these activities a special fund will be established with contributions from the government and donors.
NPTC will take its decisions by consensus, and it shall achieve its activities within eight months.
(ST)
