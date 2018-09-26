 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 26 September 2018

Sudan’s Dirdeiry, U.S.’s Sullivan discuss bilateral relation: statement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's FM El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed (Photo SUNA)
September 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the United States reached an agreement on the launch of the second phase of dialogue between the two countries, said a statement released by the Sudanese foreign ministry after the meeting on Tuesday

Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed met U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement by ministry spokesman Babikir al-Siddiq Mohamed al-Amin.

"The meeting between the two ministers came out with full understanding on the launch of the second phase of the dialogue between the two countries," al-Amin said, adding that Sullivan invited Ahmed to visit Washington "at the earliest opportunity."

According to the statement, the meeting touched upon bilateral relations between the two countries and the need to proceed with their development.

"The US Deputy Secretary expressed his appreciation and support for Sudan’s efforts to establish regional security," further said the statement.

The Sudanese minister, for his part, stressed Sudan’s keenness to move forward with positive engagement with the United States.

The State Department did not issue a statement on the meeting.

Last week, the Sudanese minister said he would discuss Sudan removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

The Sudanese top diplomat who is representing his country at the annual meetings of the UN General Assembly met with several foreign ministers and officials from regional organizations.

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, he discussed bilateral relations with the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato Saifuddin, and Dutch Minister of International Cooperation Sigrid Kaag.

Furthermore, the foreign minister met with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit before to head a meeting for the Arab foreign ministers. Sudan is the current chair of the Arab League Ministerial Council.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Worst time to violate South Sudan revitalized peace agreement 2018-09-26 08:13:26 By Rajab Mohandis I participated in the recently concluded South Sudanese Peace talks in my capacity as a civil society delegate and I am overwhelmed by the volume of questions from fellow (...)

Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)

Pragmatic patriarchy of Sudan over South Sudan 2018-09-22 09:28:17 James Okuk, PhD “We honour the human capacity to manage our collective lives with peace and even, at times, dignity” – Barbour & Wright The political process of Sudan and South Sudan has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.