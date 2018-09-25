 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir directs to abide by ceasefire agreement

President Salva Kiir speaks at the headquarters of the army in Juba 9 August 2018 (Photo S. Sudan presidency
September 25, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has ordered the army and security organs to fully observe the ceasefire agreement which still faces some breaches in Unity and Equatoria 13 days after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

The South Sudanese leader made his directive during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidency in Juba on Tuesday attended by the senior military and security officials to discuss the situation on the country two weeks the start of the implementation of the security arrangements.

In statements reported by the Presidential Press Unit, South Sudanese Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek said that Kiir "directed all the various security organs to observe the ceasefire agreement reached recently between the government and opposition forces".

The meeting was also briefed on the security situation in the various regions of the country.

On Sunday and Monday, there were reports about clashes between the army and the main armed opposition group two weeks before the implementation of the security arrangements which include the establishment of troops concentration areas and disengagement of forces in close proximity.

In this respect, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) concluded Tuesday a Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements (PCTSA) workshop including representatives of the government and armed groups.

The workshop defined modalities for the operationalizing the permanent ceasefire framework, also the peace partners informed the CTSAMVM about their plans for implementing the ceasefire as per the implementation matrix.

The matrix includes the release of prisoners of war and detainees and the opening up of humanitarian corridors.

UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott said in a Twit released Tuesday that OCHA South Sudan organized a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings on the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

"Discussion is focussing on challenges faced by humanitarian workers: natural, bureaucratic and from armed actors. Important that South Sudanese parties make more effort to allow our partners to reach the people," he stressed.

(ST)

  • 25 September 22:23, by Eastern

    South South,

    Tell Kiir it’s not that simple...Kiir is used to issuing decrees but DIRECTING his armed goons to ceasefire is not that easy; the Mathiang Anyors are traumatised. Besides, NOT ALL DISGRUNTLED South Sudanese are parties to the Khartoum peace jokes....The monkeys are not happy..!

    repondre message

  • 25 September 23:13, by Theone

    Who said these BANDITS called SPLA-io wants peace, BANDITS don’t abide the rules of the laws.
    Do you think Hotels addicted Machar Will leave the luxury for South Sudan?

    repondre message

