South Sudan president appoints UN-blacklisted general as deputy defence minister

Malek Ruben Riak (Photo The Sentry)

September 24, 2018 (JUBA) - In a move that may be seen as a negative development since the signing of the revitalized peace process, President Salva Kiir Monday appointed a UN-sanctioned general as the deputy minister of defence.

In a presidential decree announced by the South Sudan TV on Monday evening, Kiir appointed the deputy chief of defence for logistics in the South Sudan Army Malek Reuben Riak Rengu as a deputy defence minister.

Last May, the U.N. Security Council imposed sanctions against several South Sudanese ministers and officials including General Rengu. All of them are accusing of obstructing peace efforts and blocking humanitarian access to civilians in the war affected areas.

In a report by the Panel of Experts on South Sudan in January 2016, the new deputy minister was accused of arming Bul Nuer youth in early 2015 to facilitate their participation in the government attacks on the SPLM-IO positions in the Unity state.

The tribal militia, at the time, committed war crimes and atrocities against the civilians.

On 3 May 2018, President Salva Kiir appointed another UN blacklisted general as the SPLA’s chief of staff.

General Gabriel Jok Riak was sanctioned by the UN Security Council on 5 July 2015, for his role in the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement as commander of SPLA Sector One that operates mainly in Unity State.

(ST)

  • 25 September 11:12, by Games

    Will Salva Kiir really win this war against the world, even if he has some Africa countries plus China and Russia are supported him, he will still lose this war. There are more qualified SPL officers within Dinka community that can fit in this position. Salva Kiir is inviting more troubles to himself

    • 25 September 11:44, by Eastern

      Kiir is reading from the scripts of his mentor Museveni and the Islamist, Omar el Bashir on the subject DEFIANCE....!

    • 25 September 12:19, by Pakuai

      Games,
      Salva Kiir is just one person in the whole of South Sudan of over 11 million people, let say 1/11 millions. And if you cloned arabs of North Sudan imposters think, that you have any *stakes here in South Sudan* then you may be disappointed Mr. Games chap. The owners have taken back their country---South Sudan is ’a Dinkas/Monyjiengs’ of the Sudan country----the owners have taken back>>>>

      • 25 September 12:25, by Pakuai

        their country Mr. Game chap. Your evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), some of their Bantus in Kenya & some of their creepy allies in between. We are here. We are the Ancient Egyptians. We are going to bombed the mighty US, the UK,>>>

        • 25 September 12:57, by Pakuai

          their UN, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called) and some of their creepy allies in between, reason, pure HATRED & RACISM.

