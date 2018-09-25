Machar calls for confidence-building measures before to take part in peace celebration in Juba



September 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan main opposition leader Riek Machar welcomed an invitation extended by President Salva Kiir to take part in a peace celebration the government plans to hold in Juba and called to take some confidence-building measures before his return.

Since two years ago, Machar’s movements have been restricted by the IGAD and he was confined in South Africa. After the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, the regional body decided that he can stay in a country of his choice "until his final status is determined at the upcoming Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly".

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations Manawa Peter Gatkuoth said President Kiir last Sunday extended an invitation to Machar to participate in a big rally the government plans to organize in Juba within its efforts to promote peace and reconciliation.

Manawa who is currently in Khartoum with the group leader added that Machar suggested to President Kiir to lift the state of emergency, release the political prisoners and the end the speech of hatred in the state media outlets.

"Such measures would contribute to build confidence and promote reconciliation because the continued deployment of the army soldiers everywhere and restriction of freedoms under the emergency law by the security agents are no longer justified after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement," he told Sudan Tribune.

He further pointed to the situation of Machar who has to abide by the IGAD’s decision banning his return to South Sudan for the time being.

"Machar asked President Machar to ask the IGAD leaders to end the restriction imposed on his movements," he said.

The SPLM-IO says they released all the prisoners of war they have in their jails across the country and wonders why Juba still holds in jails its members to start by James Gatdet Dak, Machar’s spokesperson.

On a related development, Manawa said they called on the ceasefire monitoring body and the IGAD countries guarantors of the peace agreement to ensure Juba commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

He accused the South Sudanese army and its allied militias of continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement pointing to the fresh attacks reported by the group’s military spokesperson.

(ST)