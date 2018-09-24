September 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdel-Marouf Sunday received an invitation to a counterterrorism conference organized by the US administration in Washington.
The invitation was extended to Gen. Abdel-Marouf by U.S Chargé d’Affaire in Khartoum Stephan Koutsis in the presence of US military attaché Colonel Adam Kordish.
The conference on countering violent extremism will take place in Washington with the participation of senior military officials from different countries
This is the first time that the Chairperson of Joint Chiefs of Staff of USA, General Joseph Dunford, invites his Sudanese counterpart to such a meeting on counter-terrorism
In a statement released after the meeting with the US Ambassador Kourtis, Abdel Raouf stressed the importance of continued exchange between the two countries to develop bilateral relations through dialogue and joint action.
In April 2017, Sudan participated for the first time in the meeting of the United States Africa Command known as "AFRICOM". At the time, the Sudanese army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi took part in a meeting of AFRICOM chiefs of general staff in Stuttgart, Germany.
Last Wednesday 19 September, the U.S. State Department released its report on terrorism which has kept Sudan on the list of states sponsoring terrorism. However, Washington said Khartoum remains a partner in the counter-terrorism.
After the left of economic sanctions on Sudan in October 2017, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, was in Khartoum in November of the same year to launch the second phase of the normalization process and pointed to the need for reforms on human rights and religious freedom.
The east African nation was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Peacekeeping faces challenges: here’s how we can meet them 2018-09-23 11:47:05 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix* United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools to respond to today’s challenges of global peace and security. Every day, women and men who serve under (...)
Pragmatic patriarchy of Sudan over South Sudan 2018-09-22 09:28:17 James Okuk, PhD “We honour the human capacity to manage our collective lives with peace and even, at times, dignity” – Barbour & Wright The political process of Sudan and South Sudan has (...)
Salient features of South Sudan latest peace deal 2018-09-21 05:36:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the government of South Sudan under President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the SPLM/A-IO led by Dr (...)
MORE