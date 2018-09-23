SSNMC commanders reject Bakosoro’s removal, support revitalized peace

September 23, 2018 (JUBA) - The military commanders of the opposition South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) renewed their support to the group leader Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro and rejected his removal by few members of the movement.

Ex-Western Equatoria state governor Joseph Bakosoro, 12 October 2012 (ST)

On Saturday, Kawaje Lasu SSNMC Secretary-General said that Bakosoro has been dismissed from his position as the Chairman of SSNMC saying he endorsed the deal despite its rejection by the leadership.

He further announced the appointment of the Deputy Chairman Vakindi Unvuas interim Chairman of SSNMC, adding that the SSNMC forces on the ground remain under the command of General Abraham Wani and are in full support of the change.

In response, the sector commanders of the former rebel group which is a signatory of the revitalized peace agreement issued a statement to condemn the "unlawful" removal of Bakosoro.

"This Iniquity by the few individuals within the party doesn’t represent our view as an army on the ground in one way or another, in fact, it is a slap on the faces of any South Sudanese citizens who have taken a step towards the realization of peace in the country," they said.

The SSNMC is part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) which is now divided on the revitalized peace agreement. Four of its factions reject the deal.

In his statement, Kwaje denounced the role played by the Sudanese government pointing that there "a serious conflict of interest" because it has also an oil deal with the South Sudanese government.

Further, he said that the agreement endorses "ill designs by the regime in South Sudan and the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) to strategically benefit and empower one ethnic group" through the creation of 32 states.

The SSNMC sector commanders minimized Wani’s support to the sack of the former governor of Western Equatoria saying it was an individual decision that will not affect the group cohesion and support to the "able and wise leadership of Bakosoro.

Furthermore, they called on the U.S. based leaders who contest Bakosoro leadership to come to the ground and resolve it through a popular consultation within the party to settle the disagreement.

"Do they really know our situation on the ground here when they say forces with Gen Abraham," they further stressed.

In statements to the Khartoum based Al-Initbaha, Bakosoro said the " spoilers of peace and supporters of war " have no grounds in the movement.

He called on his antagonists to resign from the Movement if they continue to refuse the peace agreement.

He further went to suspect them of coordinating with the leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) Thomas Cirillo Swaka who is currently touring the U.S.to gain the support of South Sudanese there for his position against the deal.

