Sudan, Comoros sign military cooperation agreement



September 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Comoros on Saturday signed a military deal on Saturday paving the way for Khartoum to step up training of Comorian armed forces.

The military cooperation agreement was signed by the Sudanese army Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kamal Abdel-Marouf and the Comorian army Chief of the General Staff Youssef Ijhad.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two countries will cooperate in the fields of training, exchange of experiences and transfer of knowledge.

Ina comment after the signing ceremony, Abdel Marouf said the deal outlines strong cooperation relations between the two countries, pointing to the great challenges the African continent is facing in term of security and stability. He added that these challenges require unity, cooperation and joint action.

For his part, IJhad said the memorandum of understanding with Khartoum will be the starting point for the development of the relations between the two countries in various fields, and expressed his full satisfaction with the results of his visit to Sudan.

Recently, the Comorian National Army of Development launched a recruitment campaign.

The Comorian army which is seen as a small standing army with around one thousand troops is usually equipped and trained by the French army. However, in 2014 it China offers a patrol ship to the Comorian army.

Also, France has a small maritime base and a military contingent of Foreign Legion on Mayotte.

(ST)