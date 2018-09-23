Sudanese army describes relations with UK as historic



September 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf has praised relations between Sudan and the United Kingdom describing bilateral ties as historical and extended.

On Saturday, Abdel-Marouf received the new military attaché at the British embassy in Khartoum Andrew Jarew in the presence of army’s general inspector Hashim Abel-Mutalab and director of military intelligence Mustafa Mohamed Mustafa.

During the meeting, Abdel-Marouf pointed out that the Sudanese-British relation is witnessing a steady development in all fields particularly military cooperation.

For his part, the British military attaché underlined the importance of relations with Sudan, stressing his country’s keenness to promote these relations and open up new domains of close cooperation and exchange of expertise to serve interests of both peoples.

In March 2016, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

(ST)