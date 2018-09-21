September 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir arrived to the Sudanese capital for talks with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir and he will meet SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and other opposition leaders.
After President Kiir arrival to Khartoum, Sudan foreign minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed stated that the two-day visit comes on an invitation from President al-Bashir to thank him and Machar For their efforts, which enabled the Sudanese mediation to achieve the peace in a record time
El-Dideiry further said that the visiting leader will hold talks with the Sudanese president to strengthen bilateral relations and will meet Machar, Lam Akol a leading member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Deng Alor of the FDs groups and other leaders.
Machar and Akol are residing in Khartoum.
In a briefing to the Security Council this week, Nicholas Haysom, outgoing UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan said the international community has to acknowledge the role achieve d by Sudan in mediating the agreement on the outstanding issues that paved the way for the signing of the final revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.
He further stressed that the South Sudanese need to frequently demonstrate public assertion of political intent to end the war in a way to send positive signals to the South Sudanese to encourage reconciliation but also the need to convince the international community to support the implementation process and pay the needed money.
"The purpose of these meetings to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the cease-fire and overcome any violations or problems may arise from time to time," said the Sudanese minister.
Furthermore, he said the meeting will discuss the implementation of the peace agreement and consider the ways to strike a deal on the formation of a transitional government within the upcoming eight months.
South Sudanese opposition stated to the Sudanese press in Khartoum that Kiir already discussed by telephone with Machar who would be appointed First Vice President on the formation of the transitional government.
