President Kiir arrives in Khartoum for talks with al-Bashir and S. Sudan opposition leaders

President Salva Kiir (R) and President Omer al-Bashir inspect a guard of honour at Khartoum International Airport on September 21, 2018 (Photo Kamal Omer)
September 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir arrived to the Sudanese capital for talks with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir and he will meet SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and other opposition leaders.

After President Kiir arrival to Khartoum, Sudan foreign minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed stated that the two-day visit comes on an invitation from President al-Bashir to thank him and Machar For their efforts, which enabled the Sudanese mediation to achieve the peace in a record time

El-Dideiry further said that the visiting leader will hold talks with the Sudanese president to strengthen bilateral relations and will meet Machar, Lam Akol a leading member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Deng Alor of the FDs groups and other leaders.

Machar and Akol are residing in Khartoum.

In a briefing to the Security Council this week, Nicholas Haysom, outgoing UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan said the international community has to acknowledge the role achieve d by Sudan in mediating the agreement on the outstanding issues that paved the way for the signing of the final revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

He further stressed that the South Sudanese need to frequently demonstrate public assertion of political intent to end the war in a way to send positive signals to the South Sudanese to encourage reconciliation but also the need to convince the international community to support the implementation process and pay the needed money.

"The purpose of these meetings to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the cease-fire and overcome any violations or problems may arise from time to time," said the Sudanese minister.

Furthermore, he said the meeting will discuss the implementation of the peace agreement and consider the ways to strike a deal on the formation of a transitional government within the upcoming eight months.

South Sudanese opposition stated to the Sudanese press in Khartoum that Kiir already discussed by telephone with Machar who would be appointed First Vice President on the formation of the transitional government.

(ST)

  • 21 September 22:45, by Theone

    Lam Akol, Machar and others traitors should stay in Khartoum for the rest of their lives.

    They are personas non_grata in our country.

    • 22 September 00:22, by Manila James

      Let’s give peace a chance, they might be traitors but I think they can’t be condemned to hell, let’s all respect whatsoever they believe in and always advice ourselves to coexist as brothers and sisters, this is the peace!..."Respect"

  • 21 September 23:55, by The Rhino

    Here is the thing,

    Bashir,Kiir or Machar,...these three criminals have killed South Sudanese with impunity.They’ve killed and were never taken to court for their direct atrocities.These power hungry dictators are even ready to embrace international opportunities to maintain their status quo,..useless!Why should innocent South Sudanese trust such ghouls?

    • 22 September 00:26, by Eastern

      The Rhino,

      Add Museveni to it, the goons are converging in al Khartoum to celebrate the 26 dollars per barrel for al Bashir and the free market for Museveni...Of course, Gabrirl Changdon Chan, Kiir’s VP ’representing’ SSOA will be in addendance....!

